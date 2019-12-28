Ronaldo Teaches Tennis Star Djokovic How to Jump, Score Headed Goals

Five-time Balloon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has uploaded a video on his Instagram platform showing him teaching world number two ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic how to make great jumps and net headed goals, Completesports.com reports.

Ronaldo and Dojokovic who are friends spend time together inside a gym in Dubai as both stars enjoyed Christmas holiday away from football and tennis during the Christmas.

Ronald was sighted, with his partner and son, during Djokovic’s matches in 2018, and it was a fun time as both stars worked out together inside a near-empty gym in Dubai.

Also Read – Messi v Ronaldo And Federer v Nadal: Tennis Superstar Rejects Rivalries Comparison

Portuguese football superstar Ronaldo was obviously teaching his Serbian friend how to make a great jump and head a target – this time a rope which was tied across up a certain height inside the gym.

The Juventus forward is reputed for…