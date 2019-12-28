Success Benched In Watford ‘s Win Vs Aston Villa ; Everton Pip Newcastle

Nigeria forward Isaac Success was benched for 90 minutes as 10-man Watford boosted their survival hopes following a 3-0 win against Aston Villa at the Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Success, who has struggled to make an impact at the club this season has featured in four league games.

Deeney had put the hosts in front shortly before half-time in a one-sided opening period during which they enjoyed almost 65 per cent of possession and had 11 shots.

Despite Adrian Mariappa’s red card with more than half-an-hour remaining, Watford added to the one-goal lead they held at that point with a Deeney penalty and Ismaila Sarr’s second goal in three games sealing a vital victory for Nigel Pearson’s resurgent side, to pull them back within two points of 18th-placed Villa.



At the St James’ Park, Everton continued their resurgence under…