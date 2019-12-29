Arteta Disappointed With Manner Arsenal Lost 2-1 to Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is disappointed with the result and the sloppy goals conceded by the Gunners in their Sunday’s Premier League 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shot Arsenal into the lead in the 13th minute, but Arteta’s men conceded two sloppy goals late on to lose at home.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno reacted poorly to Mason Mount’s cross and let Jorginho to equalize in the 83rd minute. Then four minutes later, Tammy Abraham caught Arsenal defence flat-footed and shot home the winner through Leno’s legs.

“I’m really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals, and the timing of them as well. I’m pleased with a lot of things that I’ve seen. I’m pleased with a lot of things we worked on in training that actually happened in the game, and how they bought into this. But I’m disappointed to…