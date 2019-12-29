Arteta To Reignite Arsenal’s Interest In Atletico Madrid Flop Lemar

Arsenal’s new manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to rekindle the club’s interest in Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar with a January loan bid following hia struggles at the club.

Going in for Lemar, 24, would mean rekindling an interest first seen in the summer of 2018 when Atletico Madrid signed the winger.

Reports of a renewed bid first emerged earlier in the month with Arsenal also said to be looking at RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Lemar is yet to score or make an assist this season, hence his link with a move out of La Liga.

And according to AS, Lyon join the Gunners in preparing a loan offer with a purchase option included.

Memphis Depay’s injury has hastened the Ligue 1 side’s need for a fresh attacker.

Lemar broke through in the division with AC Monaco before a £63million switch to Atletico Madrid.

In…