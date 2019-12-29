CAF, NFF Send Birthday Wishes To Eagles’ Osimhen At 21

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have sent birthday greetings to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen who turns 21 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Taking to their verified Twitter handle, the continent’s football governing body wrote: “Happy Birthday to rising star Victor Osimhen. The Lille forward is one of the final three nominees for the African Youth Player of the Year!”

And according to the NFF: “Happy birthday to the gangling and prolific goal poacher Victor Osimhen. Have a good one Vic!”

Osimhen was part of the Golden Eaglets squad that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

He was awarded the Silver Ball and the Golden Boot awards.

Also in 2015, he helped Nigeria win the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

He made his senior debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 friendly win over…