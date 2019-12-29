Guardiola Creates New EPL Record In Man City Win Against Sheffield 

Pep Guardiola sets a new Premier League record following Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sunday’s result means Guardiola is now the fastest manager to reach 100 Premier League wins with the fewest number of games, Completesports.com reports.

Guardiola achieved the feat after overseeing 134 league games for the reigning champions.

The record was initially held by Jose Mourinho who secured 100 Premier League wins after 142 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp got to the century mark after 159 games, Sir Alex Ferguson had 162 while Arsene achieved it after 179 games.

And in Sunday’s game, second half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne, saw City Bounce back from the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

City are currently third on 41 points, 14 points behind…