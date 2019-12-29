Jorginho, Abraham Score Late Goals As Chelsea Beat Arsenal 

It was not the best of debut at the Emirates for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal surrendered their lead to concede two late goals to lose 2-1 to Chelsea with less than 10 minutes left in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Substitute Jorginho and Tammy Abraham got Chelsea’s goals, cancelling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early opener.

The win saw Chelsea bounce back from their shock defeat to Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal got off to a good start on 12 minutes

as Aubameyang reacted quickest to Callum Chambers’ flick-on and headed the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In the second half Chelsea came out purposefully to get back into the game but could not find a way past a resolute Arsenal defence.

Arsenal would feel aggrieved as Jorginho escaped a second yellow card after deliberately pulling back Matteo Guendouzi.

In the 83rd minute Chelsea’s pressure eventually paid off as Jorginho tapped in Mason Mount’ s…