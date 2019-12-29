Kayode, Nwankwo On Target; Aribo Stars In Rangers’ Win At Celtic

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo put up a fine performance as Rangers beat their hosts Celtic 2-1 in their Scottish Premiership clash at the Celtic Park on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo was on for 90 minutes in the highly entertaining encounter.

Aribo has scored two goals and bagged six assists in 17 league appearances for Rangers this season.

In the English Championship, Semi Ajayi was on parade as West Bromwich Albion suffered their second Championship defeat of the season against Middlesbrough.



Goals from Daniel Ayala and Ashley Fletcher condemned the Baggies to a 2-0 loss against the ‎Smoggies in front of their home fans at the Hawthorns.

Ajayi made one tackle and had an 81% successful pass rate in his quest to help Slaven Bilic’s men avoid defeat but his effort was not enough to save West Brom from…