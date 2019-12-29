Klopp Steps Up Liverpool Interest in Osimhen, Wants Detailed Scouting Report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is stepping up his interest in Super Eagles and Lille striker Victor Osimhen after ordering detailed scouting reports, according to Daily Express.

It is gathered that Klopp is interested in Osimhen who has already scored 13 goals in all competitions for Lille so far this season.

Osimhen only joined Lille in July after Cote d’Ivoire winger Nicolas Pepe was sold to Arsenal.

Following his impressive performance for Lille he was named Ligue 1 Player of the Month in October.

During his loan spell at Belgian club Charleroi from Wolfsburg he scored 20 goals.

Klopp is looking to bolster his striking options especially as Mohamed Salah isn’t as deadly in front of goal as he was two seasons ago.

Salah, who has been linked with Real Madrid, scored 44 goals in his first season at Anfield then 27 in all competitions last season and has managed 13 so far in this campaign.

Aside from…