Klopp Wary Of Traore’s Threat Ahead of Wolves Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his defenders will have their hands full against Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore ahead of their Sunday Premier League game at Anfield.

Traore was instrumental in Wolves 3-2 comeback win against Manchester City at the Molineaux on Friday night.

The Barcelona Academy product scored and provided an assist as Wolves completed the double against City.

Commenting ahead of Wolves visit on Sunday, Klopp described him as a dangerous player.

“He is really dangerous. In a big space ( Leicester striker) Jamie Vardy is difficult to defend, but I would say Traore is even more difficult to defend because his speed is exceptional.”

Klopp however admitted that he has been following Traore’s career for some time and knew he would come good.

“He finally found his manager who found a position for him,” Klopp said.

“At Middlesbrough…