Mane’s Strike Secure Hardfought Win For Liverpool Against Wolvesp

Liverpool ended the year on a high after edging Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute, slotting it past Rui Patricio after it bounced off Adam Lallana’s shoulder in the box.

There was a lengthy VAR review for handball from Lallana before referee Anthony Taylor eventually confirmed the goal.

Wolves then had a goal disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside by Joao Moutinho after Pedro Neto had drilled his shot into the bottom left corner on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool had chances to extend their lead – Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino coming close either side of the break.

Diogo Jota had two big chances in the second half – the first a shot from a tight angle in the box which flew wide of the right post, the second a fgift from a Virgil van Dijk mistake which he hit straight at Liverpool keeper…