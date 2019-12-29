Ndidi Elated Leicester City End 2019 With Win Vs West Ham

Wilfred Ndidi is happy to see Leicester City end the year on a positive note following Saturday’s 2-1 away win against West Ham United at the London Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Brendan Rodgers’ men bounced back from the 4-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool on boxing day by with a morale boosting win against the Hammers.

Kelechi Iheanacho headed the visitors in front five minutes before the break after he was set up by Ayoze Perez.



The Hammers were handed a lifeline when Pablo Fornals equalised on the stroke of half-time, but Leicester went on to secure all three points when Demarai Gray scored the winning goal six minutes before the hour mark.

“Love it boys, a win to end the year. Back to our ways!!! Safe travel to the fans,”Ndidi tweeted.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in 19 league appearances for Leicester…