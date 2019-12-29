NPFL: Abia Warriors Thrash Plateau United; Akwa End Lobi Stars Unbeaten Streak

Plateau United suffered their second defeat of the campaign following a 3-0 loss to Abia Warriors at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Emmanuel Ugwuka put the home team ahead in the 28th minute, while former Rivers United forward Guy Keumian got the second eight minutes from time.

Keumian then set up Bello Lukman for his side’s third goal of the evening in the 87th minute.

Abia Warriors are now unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the NPFL.

In Uyo, Akwa United ended Lobi Stars eight game unbeaten run after a 1-0 win.

Akarandut Orok scored the decisive goal six minutes after the break.

Rivers United recorded the only away win of the day edging out Adamawa United 2-0 at the Pantami Stadium.

Junior Osaghae and Malachi Ohawume got the goals for the visitors.

At the Akure Sports Complex, Dakada FC extended their…