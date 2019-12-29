Nwakaeme Scores In Trabzonspor’s Win; Okpotu On Target In Tunisia

Nigeria forward Anthony Nwakaeme hit the back of the net once as Trabzonspor recorded an empathic 5-2 home win against Kayserispor in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakaeme scored Trabzonspor’s second goal of the game eight minutes before the break.

The former Hapoel Beer Sheva of Isreal striker has now scored six goals in 18 league games for Trabzonspor this season.

Nwakaeme was replaced by Caleb Ekuban in the 73rd minute.

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi was on for 90 minutes for Trabzonspor in the game.

It was Mikel’s 13th league appearance of the season with no goal to his name yet.

Also in Turkey, U23-Eagles captain, Azubuike Okechukwu featured for three minutes in Istanbul Basaksehir’s 5-1 home win against Kasimpasa.

Okechukwu took the place of Mehmet Topal in the 87th…