Onyekuru To Work Under Ex-Spain Coach Moreno At AS Monaco 

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru will now work under former Spain senior national coach Robert Moreno at AS Monaco, following the sacking of Leonardo Jardim on Saturday night, Completesports.com reports.

Monaco confirmed the appointment of Moreno and Jardim’s sack in a statement released on their official website.

Moreno, 42, signed a two and a half year deal until June 2022 and will take up his duties early next week.

Moreno led Spain six times and qualified the team for Euro 2020.

He has won the 2015 Champions League, two Spanish championships, three Spanish Cups, one Spanish Supercup and one Club World Cup with Barcelona (2014-2017), alongside Luis Enrique, whom he also assisted at AS Roma (2011-12) and Celta Vigo (2013-14).

This season, Onyekuru has made only four appearances in the league under Jardim, who led Monaco to Ligue…