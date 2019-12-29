Osimhen One Of The Most Exciting New Arrivals In French Football 

French top flight league organisers Ligue 1 has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as one of the most exciting new arrivals in the Championship , Completesports.com reports.

Ligue 1 stated this while celebrating Osimhen who clocks 21 on Sunday.

“Between his infectious and his brilliance in front of goal, Lille’s Victor Osimhen has been one of the league’s most exciting new arrivals; join us in wishing him a happy 21st birthday!” the league body wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

Osimhen has been a revelation since joining Lille from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in the summer.

He has netted 10 league goals for Lille so far in the current campaign.

He has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the French club.

He has scored four goals in nine appearances for the Super Eagles after making his debut in 2017.

