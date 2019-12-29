Scottish Club Hearts Target January Move For Etebo

Scottish Premiership club, Hearts are looking to sign Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo from Stoke City during the January transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo arrived Stoke City for £6m from Portuguese side CD Feirense in June 2018, and has become a regular feature for the Potters since then.

The 24-year-old has however struggled for game time since Irish man Martin O’Neil took charge of the team.

The last of his 14 Stoke outings this term came back in October before injury struck. He was an unused substitute against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.



Also Read:

Eagles Roundup: Nwakaeme Scores In Trabzonspor’s Win; Okpotu On Target In Tunisia“Hearts have four Stoke City players on their list of potential January signing targets. Manager Daniel Stendel is keen to recruit goalkeeper Adam Davies and centre-back Liam Lindsay having coached both at former club Barnsley. Midfielder Peter Etebo and…