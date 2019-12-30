Ajayi Backs West Brom To Bounce Back From Home Defeat to Boro

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi is confident West Bromwich Albion will recover from their home defeat to Middlesbrough, when they host Championship promotion rivals Leeds United on New Year’s Day Completesports.com reports.

West Brom fell to just their second league defeat of the season in the 2-0 loss Middlesbrough on Sunday which halted a 14-game unbeaten run for Slaven Bilić’s men.

And Ajayi who is ever-present for West Brom this season, says the first game of 2020 is the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with the Middlesbrough result, it’s not what we set out to do,” Ajayi admitted.

“The fact we haven’t managed to get anything from the game or perform to the standards that we know we can left the boys disappointed.

“Fortunately for us we have a chance to put that right in a couple of…