Aribo Revels In Glasgow Rangers’ Derby Win Against Celtic

Joe Aribo is in boisterous mood following Glasgow Rangers’ 2-1 away win against title rivals Celtic at the Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Rangers moved to within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a game in hand after a Nikola Katic header gave them a 2-1 win in the Old Firm derby – their first victory at Celtic Park since 2010.

Aribo took to the social media to celebrate the important win.

“Wat A Performance! Come on You GERS!, he tweeted after the game.

Aribo was on for 90 minutes in the highly entertaining encounter.

He has scored two goals and bagged six assists in 17 league appearances for Rangers this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

