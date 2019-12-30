Arsenal Receive Loan Offer From Hertha Berlin For Xhaka

Arsenal have reportedly received a loan bid from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin for former skipper Granit Xhaka.

Speculation about Xhaka’s future at Arsenal continues to grow following his axing as captain in October.

Also Read: Everton Join Chelsea In Maja Chase

Xhaka reacted to the fans’ jeers while he was being substituted during a game against Crystal Palace.

Despite working his way back into the Arsenal team, he has been linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

According to L’Equipe the Switzerland international may have played his last game for the club with Hertha Berlin launching an offer.

L’Equipe claim the Bundesliga side want him on loan until the end of the season with then an option to buy clause worth £25.6million.

Xhaka’s agent Jose Noguera revealed last week that he had already agreed a move to Hertha Berlin.

“Look, I will say it frankly and honestly, we are in agreement with Hertha BSC and would like to go to…