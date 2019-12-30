Arteta’s Arrival Has Made Things Easy For Me At Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka says Mikel Arteta’s influence has helped him settle into his first team surroundings.

Saka become the third- youngest player to start a Premier League game for the Gunners, during the draw at Everton, he has also featured largely out of position in an unfamiliar role at left-back.

But although it has been a challenge, Saka says Arteta’s influence has make things easy for him.

“He’s someone who understands the players, understands the club and all the ideas that he’s bringing in,” Saka told the club’s official website.

“He has a clear strategy of how he wants us to play and we’re just really excited to work with him.

“He’s teaching us little things that we didn’t know before and just bringing in his own strategies, his own ways of playing. We can see that it’s going to work, we’re just looking forward to doing it.

“Maybe one…