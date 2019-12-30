Barca Fans Prefer Klopp to Guardiola As Valverde Replacement

Barcelona fans have picked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of Pep Guardiola to replace current boss Ernesto Valverde, a poll has revealed.



The Catalan side lead in the league table but fans are not satisfied, with a drab performance in this month’s Clasico against Real Madrid and numerous unimpressive performances by the team.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League Klopp’s Liverpool are streaming further and further clear in England and are yet to taste defeat.

And in the survey of Barca fans by Mundo Deportivo outside the Nou Camp saw 80 per cent (240 individuals) revealing they want Valverde to leave when his contract ends.

It also asked who they would like to replace the Spaniard – with Klopp coming out at 33.6 per cent of the vote to Guardiola’s six per cent.

Also ahead of Guardiola in the poll are Barca legend Ronald Koeman…