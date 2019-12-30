CAFCC: Enyimba Lose To Paradou AC; Rangers Draw At Nouadibou

Enyimba fell to a 1-0 defeat against Algerian side Paradou AC in their CAF Confederation Cup Group D tie at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker , Blida on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Abdelkader Ghorab netted the winning goal for the home team in the 64th minute.

It was Enyimba’s second defeat in the group following their matchday-one 2-0 loss to Morocco’s Hassania Agadir.

In the other Group D game, San- Pedro of Cote d’l voire were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Hassania Agadir.



Hassania Agadir top the table with seven points, while Paradou are second with four points.

Enyimba occupy third position with three points, while San-Pedro are fourth with two points.

In a Group A encounter, Enugu Rangers held their hosts Nouadibou of Mauritania to a 0-0 draw.

Rangers lost their opening two games in the group to Al Masry …