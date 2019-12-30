Essien Includes Enyeama In African Team of The Decade List

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien has included former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama in his African Team of The Decade List, Completesports.com reports.

Essien’s African Team of The Decade was published on BBC Sport on Monday.

Also on Essien’s list are Cote d’Ivoire’s Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure and Kolo Toure and Samuel Eto’o and Benoit Assou-Ekotto from Cameroon.

Others are Senegal duo of Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly, Morocco’s Medhi Benatia and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

Commenting on Enyeama’s performance in the last decade, BBC Sport wrote: “Enyeama is one of the few African goalkeepers to have had a successful career in Europe. He won the Israeli League title with Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2013.

“He went onto keep 11 consecutive clean sheets while with Lille and was 115 minutes away from beating Ligue…