Everton Join Chelsea In Maja Chase

Nigeria forward Josh Maja is a subject of interest from Premier League club, Everton, reports Completesports.com.

Maja came through the ranks at Sunderland before the leaving the club for French Ligue 1 outfit, Girondis Bordeaux in January this year.

According to a report in mirror.co.uk, Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch Maja in action for Bordeaux this season.



The 21-year-old scored once in seven league outings for Bordeaux during the second half of last campaign.

This term, Maja has scored five goals in 16 league appearances for Paulo Sousa’s men.

The young forward has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea.

He has been capped once at the international level by Nigeria .

By Adeboye Amosu

