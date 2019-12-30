Fury Slams Wilder For Avoiding Media Duties Ahead Rematch

Tyson Fury has blasted his rival Deontay Wilder for avoiding media commitments ahead of their rematch.

Fury was heavily involved in media duties in the USA this weekend after his long-awaited rematch with Wilder was confirmed for February 22 in Las Vegas.

The Gypsy King will finally settle the score against the WBC king after their controversial draw in December 2018.

The verbal battle between the pair is already underway – and Fury has accused Wilder of crying off from media commitments due to not wanting to be in the same room as him and fearing being “taken to school”.

In a message to his rival on social media, Fury said: “This is Tyson Fury AKA the Gypsy King this is a message to Deontay the Bronze Bomber the big p***y Wilder.

“He’s not turned up to any of the media events today, blagging he’s got the flu because he doesn’t want to be in the same room as me because I’ll take him to…