Liverpool Still Digging, Not Celebrating EPL Title Now

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will continue digging and not celebrate their current runaway leadership status in the 2019/2020 Premier League season even as The Reds’ first league title in 19 years beckons.

Liverpool have scorched a red trail with a 13-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table after matchday-20 with them having an outstanding fixture against West Ham.

The Reds defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday to make it 18 wins and one draw from 19 games so far in the current season.

The Sunday’s victory was also Liverpool’s 17th consecutive home win in the Premier League this term which extended their overall unbeaten run at the Merseyside to 50 games.

Klopp says that the fans are emulating the team by being humble even as they fight on staying in pole position towards winning their first Premier League title since 1990.

“I think our fans are exactly like the team is./They are not interested in the moment. They don’t want…