Pistons Come to Town To Meet Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz, at the Vivi

Pistons Come to Town To Meet Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Detroit Pistons will want to move on from a 109-136 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, a game in which Derrick Rose was solid with 24 points (10-of-17 shooting).

Andre Drummond recorded 21 points (7-of-16 shooting), along with 18 rebounds (5 offensive). The Jazz is coming off a 120-107 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan Clarkson contributed 19 points (7-of-13 from the field).

Will Donovan Mitchell replicate his big-time 30-point performance in last night’s win? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Jazz will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games.

The Pistons have won only one of their last 5. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out…