The Timberwolves won the last meeting between the teams on the road. Minnesota has won only one of their last 5 games. The Nets have won just 2 of their last 5. Both teams are expected to be mostly healed.

The Nets will want to move on from a 98-108 loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets, a game in which Wilson Chandler had a great performance with 7 points (3-of-6 FG), despite his recent shooting struggles.

Spencer Dinwiddie was big again with 17 points (6-of-20 FG) and 11 assists. Will Jeff Teague replicate his 18-point performance in the last game’s loss to the Cavs?

Related: Don’t Miss Spencer Dinwiddie Facing Celtics At TD Garden

Timberwolves are averaging 8.355 steals, while the Nets are averaging only 6.774. Widening this defensive gap will be key for a Timberwolves win.

The Timberwolves are coming off a back-to-back. The T-wolves will be playing away vs MIL, home vs GSW, and away vs CLE coming up. Get…