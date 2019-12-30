Togetherness Key To Leicester City Win At West Ham

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho believes that the oneness of Leicester City’s squad was in full display during Saturday’s 2-1 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Iheanacho scored the opening goal for the Foxes – his third of the campaign, while Demarai Gray netted the winner following Pablo Fornals’ equalising goal for the Hammers.

Despite The Foxes’ manager Brendan Rodgers making nine changes for the game, Leicester maintained their identity and Iheanacho says that comes down to their collective commitment to the cause.

“It was good and it was tough, so we’re happy we got the three points and we’re second in the league now, so we’re happy,” the Nigeria international striker told LCTV.

“We did well actually. They were good today and they were strong and they gave us a game and it was a good atmosphere. We love it and [we’ve got] three points so we go…