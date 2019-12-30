Trae Young Facing Magic at Amway Center. The Atlanta Hawks will want to move on from an 81-116 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game in which John Collins put up a big 34 points (14-of-26 FG) and 8 rebounds. Evan Fournier contributed 23 points (8-of-16 from the field).

Wes Iwundu had an underwhelming performance, scoring just 2 points (1-of-5 from the field) and picking up 4 boards. Will Evan Fournier replicate his 23-point performance in the last game’s loss to the Bucks?

The Hawks won the last meeting between the teams at home. Atlanta is mired in a slump dropping all of their last 5 games. The Magic have won just 2 of their last 5. Trae, Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Magic are averaging 6.562 blocks a contest, while the Hawks have just 5.0. Widening this defensive gap will be key for a Magic…