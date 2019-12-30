Wizards to Host Bam Adebayo and Heat At Capital One Arena. The Heat is coming off a 117-116 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Jimmy Butler posted 25 points (7-of-21 shooting), 9 assists and 9 rebounds. Goran Dragic was solid with 19 points (7-of-16 shooting) and 7 assists.

Will Jimmy Butler replicate his big 25-point performance in last night’s win over the Indiana Pacers? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Wizards lost on the road. The Heat will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 of their last 5 games.

Wizards have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest. Wizards own a significant shooting advantage over the Heat; ranking 16 spots ahead of them in the field goal department.

The Heat is coming in on just a…