Arsenal Need To Win Games, Trophies After Barren Spell

Bukayo Saka admits Arsenal “need to win games and win trophies” after hitting a serious slump, with Mikel Arteta being backed to turn the tide in north London.

The Gunners have collected only one win from their last 15 games in all competitions and have slipped to 12th in the Premier League.

Arteta has picked up a baton put down by Unai Emery, with Arsenal putting their faith in another Spanish coach.



Saka is under no illusions as to the size of the challenge he faces at Emirates Stadium, but is considered to be offering early encouragement.

Saka is among those tipping a managerial rookie to deliver an upturn in fortune for the Gunners and get them back on the trophy trail before too long.

The 18-year-old told the club’s official website of Arteta: “He has his own way, his own philosophy and he’s even talked about bringing his…