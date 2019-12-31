Arteta Salutes Saka’s Sacrifice For Arsenal As Youngster Thrives

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has saluted the sacrifices being made by Bukayo Saka for the good of the team.

The versatile teenager is currently filling in at left-back for the Gunners.

Saka made a senior breakthrough under Unai Emery as a promising winger.

The 18-year-old is, however, showing that he has more than one string to his bow and could prove to be a useful versatile asset for the Gunners.



Caretaker manager Freddie Ljunberg first asked him to fill a defensive berth after seeing Sead Kolasinac join Kieran Tierney on the treatment table, with Arteta keeping faith with that approach.

The Spaniard is pleased to see an ambitious youngster embracing whatever role is asked of him, with Saka showing that he is open to learning new skills while earning important minutes in his development.

“He’s learning that you are able to adapt and that you are able to sacrifice for the team,…