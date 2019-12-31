Chelsea Must Toughen Up To Improve ‘Soft’ Home Displays

Jorginho believes Chelsea’s hard fought win at Arsenal offered evidence they find it easier to play away from Stamford Bridge and that they have been “a bit soft” in their approach to home games.

Successive away wins in north London, with Tottenham Hotspur a week before the victory at the Emirates Stadium, were separated by a frustrating home defeat against Southampton.

Chelsea have also slipped up against Bournemouth and West Ham on their own turf recently and the midfielder has called for a change in mentality when they host teams that, on paper, they should beat.

“It’s quite hard to win away, especially when it’s a derby, and the feeling is crazy,” Jorginho said.



“But now we need to change our mindset and win at home as well because we are losing too many points.

“I think for mentality it’s easy [to play away] because you know you have to fight….