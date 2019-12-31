Enyeama Thanks Essien Over African Team of The Decade Selection

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has thanked ex-Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien for including him in his African Team of The Decade list, Completesports.com reports

On Monday, Essien unveiled his African eleven of The Decade which was published on BBC Sport.

Other players who made Essien’s list alongside Enyeama are Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Sadio Mane.

Also on the list are Samuel Eto’o, Mohamed Salah, Medhi Benatia and Essien himself.

Reacting to his inclusion in a two minutes video clip on BBC World News, Focus on Africa, Enyeama said: “I lack words to express what I feel about being in your team, coming from a great player like you, Michael.

“Coming from this great star, one of Ghana’s best players of all time, I’m honoured, I feel great, it means the world to me.”

Enyeama added:…