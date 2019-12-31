Ex-Rangers Star Hails Hardworking Aribo In Derby Win vs Celtic

Former Rangers star Neil McCann has praised Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo for his hardworking performance in the 2-1 win against bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo, 23, put in a shift over the full 90 minutes as Rangers pushed their way back into the title race by closing the gap on Celtic to just two points with a game in hand.

And McCann was impressed with what he saw from Aribo and admits he has never seen the Nigeria international work so hard.

“Aribo has been very good today – he’s properly put in a shift defensively, and went beyond even when he’s looked tired. It’s the hardest I’ve seen him work,” the Ex-Rangers player, a three-time Scottish Premier League winner told BBC Sportsound.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and his backroom staff…