Former Super Eagles , Coach Assess Nigerian Football In

As 2019 is about to come to an end in a few hours, Completesports.com sought the views of former Super Eagles players and coach, on their assessment of Nigerian football in the outgoing year.

While some were impressed, others were not satisfied with the way things turned out for football this year.

Atlanta 1996 gold medal winner and two-time World Cup star, Garba Lawal, described 2019 as a good one for Nigerian football.

Lawal however said the performance of the junior teams (Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles at this year’s U-17 and U-20 World Cups respectively), though not encouraging, should be an eye opener for the NFF.

“For me it was a fantastic year for Nigerian football except for the junior teams who did not do well.

“That’s football for you, it is always full of ups and downs and I know the Nigeria Football Federation is not happy with what happened.

“Like I said, that’s…