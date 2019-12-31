Guinness Night Football Lights Up Festive Lagos

Last Saturday 28th December 2019, Guinness Night Football, an extraordinary night of football, lights, music and much more, brought Lagos aglow; amping an already festive season with colour, vibrance and plenty of fun.

Filling up an unconventional venue at Agidingbi, the tournament of football professionals attracted scores of football lovers to a variety night that had the celebration of the beautiful game at its heart.



Guests were immersed in a 360 degree beyond football experience, including a football themed menu, foot snooker and other interactive games, authentic street fashion, glow-in-the-dark body and face painting, and scores of other attractions – as the 5-A-Side tournament took centre stage.

The highly popular Guinness Night Football continues at the Pan African Guinness Night Football Tournament finale, a grand extravaganza…