Henry Considered As Possible Replacement For Valverde At Barcelona 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has emerged as a shock contender to take over from current Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona.

Valverde’s current deal expires at the end of the season, with both he and the club having an option to extend his stay by a year if they so wish.

But doubts have emerged in Spain as to whether either party will want to keep Valverde beyond the end of the current campaign.

But according to Sport, Barcelona do already have a number of names in mind should Valverde depart – with Henry beginning to emerge as a serious candidate.

Barcelona believe that their next coach must have a clear understanding of the identity and playing traditions of the club, and Henry fits the bill.

Having played for Barcelona for three seasons between 2007 and 2010 Henry is a popular figure at the Camp Nou.

However Henry flopped in his first managerial post at Monaco, winning just four of his 20…