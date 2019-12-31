Holyfield Backs Ruiz Jr To Become World Champion Again

Evander Holyfield has touted Andy Ruiz Jr to rise again after losing his heavyweight belts to Anthony Joshua in their rematch earlier this month.

The Mexican-American shocked the boxing world when he defeated Joshua in the seventh round to claim the IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in June.

On Joshua’s debut in the United States, he took on Ruiz Jr – who only stepped in after Jarrell Miller was ruled out after being caught doping.

No-one gave Ruiz a chance in hell but a ferocious third round changed the whole fight when he landed a sweet shot on Joshua’s temple.



Also Read: Essien Names Enyeama In His African Team of The Decade List

It caused the Watford-born star to lose control of his legs and throughout the bout he looked wobbly – eventually losing in the event round via technical knockout.

And it made Ruiz a superstar – but the high life did not last long after Joshua reclaimed his belts with a…