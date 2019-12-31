Man City’s Target Now Is Top-four Not EPL Title

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero admits his side’s focus now is to finish in the top-four as their hopes of defending their Premier League crown are all but over.

Despite Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United Aguero says it will be “too hard” to catch up with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

After the reigning champions slipped up on Friday with a 3-2 loss to Wolves, Liverpool stretched their winning streak in the English top-flight to 10 matches on Sunday when they beat the same team 1-0 at Anfield thanks to a first-half goal from Sadio Mane.

City got back to winning ways on Sunday evening with through goals from Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

But they remain 14 points behind last season’s runners-up, who have a game in hand due to their involvement in the Club World Cup earlier this month.

“Now, Liverpool is too hard. We have to…