Matic Hints At Man United Exit In January Transfer window

Nemanja Matic has hinted that there is the possibility of him departing Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Matic’s deal at United will expire at the end of the season but he has admitted that he could make an early cut.

Also Read: Arteta Salutes Saka’s Sacrifice For Arsenal As Youngster Thrives In New Left-Back Role

United would likely allow Matic to leave on a free, as opposed to taking a small fee, if he was to agree terms elsewhere.

This season, he had made just eight appearances for United, with his only start coming in the 2-0 win over Burnley last weekend.

Spanish club Atletico Madrid are believed to be among the teams interested in his services.

“I don’t know what to say. I have a contract for another six months, we’ll see in January what’s going to happen,”

Matic told the Telegraf

“Will I extend the contract or try to find something else?

“United have some option to extend…