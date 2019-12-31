Monarch Bags N500,000 Cash Reward For Honesty As 4th Joe Udofia Unity Cup Ends

The fourth Joe Udofia Unity Cup tournament for communities in Use Abat Clan, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state ended recently with a whooping cash prize of N3.3m naira shared among the best three out of 15 teams that played in the competition.

The final match which was a cracker lived up to its quality as Ikot Udo beat hard fighting Ikot Amba by a slim 1-0 margin in the presence of a mammoth crowed that thronged the Use Abat primary school pitch to witness good football.

Proceedings began explosively with both sides thrilling the crowd with good play. However, Ikot Udo players had the upper hand in ball control and technical depth looking more desirous of a curtain which paid off early in the 12th minute courtesy of Daniel Dominic’s free kick which was a blasting grounder that sped into the right side of the net.

The second half was a show of skills by both sides who seldom threatened each other until the game ended 1-0 with Ikot Udo emerging…