Rooney Set to Make Derby Debut in Championship Clash vs Barnsley

Former England and Manchester United forward, Wayne Rooney is likely to make his debut for Sky Bet Championship side Derby County when the Philip Cocu’s side welcome Barnsley at the Pride Park on Thursday for their first game of new decade.

Rooney was signed on as a player cum assistant coach by the Championship side after calling time on his career at Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United.

He has been training with The Rams after officially leaving DC United at the end of November, and is determined to offer more on the field of play in what is the tail end on his playing career.

As on Tuesday, Rooney’s debut game for Derby County was still subject to his international clearance before they face Barnsley, but Cocu looked forward to unleashing the experienced 34 year old on The Rams’ next opponents at Pride Park.