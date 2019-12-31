Saka To Battle Aubameyang, Others For Arsenal December POTM Award 

England-born Nigerian forward Bukayo Saka will go head-to-head with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the four-man shortlist of Arsenal December Player of the Month award, strong>Completesports.com reports.

The nominees for the award were unveiled on Tuesday on Arsenal’s official website.

Also on the shortlist are Gabriel Martinelli and Lucas Torreira.

Commenting on Saka’s performance so far this season, the club wrote: “The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut at Everton but helped the team to a clean sheet and has impressed with a series of composed displays out of position at left-back.

“Let’s not forget the teenager scored and claimed an assist in the 2-2 draw at Standard Liege, too.”

This season, Saka has made 18 appearances, scored two goals and made five assists in all competitions.

