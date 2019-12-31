Sheffield United Plot January Move For QPR’s Ebere Eze

Sheffield United are keen on Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze, with a fee of around £12million suggested.

The Sun claimed that Chris Wilder wants more attacking options in January, and has picked out Eze as a player who can provide goals and creativity.

The report also notes that Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur are especially keen on Eze, so Wilder wants the Blades to move quickly in order to beat the competition.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford is another target, but Eze is the top target for United, and a £12million move could be made during next month’s transfer window.

That may see Ravel Morrison leave the club on loan, with the Blades seemingly ready to make their move for Eze as their new exciting playmaker.

Eze, 21, has starred for QPR this season, racking up nine goals and four assists for the Championship…