The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a 111-100 home win over the Orlando Magic. Robin Lopez contributed 17 points (7-of-8 from the field). Ersan Ilyasova was solid with 17 points (6-of-10 FG), 5 assists and 14 rebounds.

Can Ersan Ilyasova replicate his 17 pts, 14 rebs performance in last game’s win over the Hawks? The Bucks have won both of the games played between the two teams this season. Milwaukee will attempt to keep their momentum going with 4 wins in their last 5 games.

Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest. The Bucks are averaging 44.0 field goals a game, while the Bulls come in with just 38.394. Widening this shooting gap will be key for a Bucks victory.

The Bulls are coming off a back-to-back, whereas the Bucks had a day off. Milwaukee will be playing home vs MIN, home vs SAS, and away vs SAS in the coming…