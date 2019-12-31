Why I Don’t Regret Choosing Nigeria Over Netherlands 

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has given his reasons why he does not regret choosing to play for Nigeria over the Netherlands.

Troost-Ekong stated this following claims by former Dutch national team star Rafael van der Vaart, that the Super Eagles vice-captain could have played for the Netherlands if he had been patient.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother, Troost-Ekong played for the Netherlands U-19 and U-20 teams.

However, Troost-Ekong switched his allegiance to Nigeria and made his debut on 13 June 2015, playing 90 minutes in an AFCON qualifier against Chad.

Speaking in an interview with Soccernet, Troost-Ekong said: “I’m satisfied, I’m really happy with the place I am right now.

“Of course, when you do look back it is always easy to advise someone what they should have done. But I think I made a lot of right decisions and I stand by my decisions that it was always a dream to play for…