AFN Promises Better Results, Scandal-Free 2020 For Nigeria Athletics

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says it is committed to an open, transparent and efficient management of track and field in the new year and beyond.

Acting President of the federation, Honourable Olamide George says the federation has learnt from the mistakes made since the current board was inaugurated and will put all supporting structures in place this year to ensure a proper and sustainable growth for the sport.

“The era of square pegs finding unmerited home in round holes is over. The AFN will be governed by its constitution and international best practice. It was the total disregard for this that made us objects of international ridicule right from the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia in 2018 where we ran foul of an international freeze on change of allegiance to the embarrassment in Doha at the World Championships in the last quarter of last year, when Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru were initially disqualified from the…